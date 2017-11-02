Best Indian Brands: Tata tops list, Reliance at 2nd spot

Mumbai : Indian conglomerate Tata Group has topped the table in the 2017 Best Indian Brands Report released by brand consultancy firm Interbrand India. The salt-to-software conglomerate has topped the brand league table for the fifth consecutive year and its brand valuation stands at Rs 73,944 crore, despite registering a marginal 0.4 decline this year. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries pipped telecom major Airtel to grab the second spot, driven by the launch of Jio.

Reliance Industries’ brand is valued at Rs 38,212 crore, a growth of 9 per cent this year, while Airtel’s brand value stood at Rs 36,927 crore, with a growth of 5 per cent. HDFC and state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) occupied the fourth and fifth slot. Both registered a growth of 9 per cent in brand valuations and HDFC’s brand valuation stood at Rs 26,205 crore, while LIC’s brand valuation was Rs 25,774 crore. Country’s largest lender State Bank of India, Infosys, Mahindra, ICICI and Godrej rounded out the top 10. SBI’s brand valuation grew 7 per cent at Rs 24,775 crore, while that of Infosys (Rs 23,291 crore) and Mahindra (Rs 16,915 crore) grew at 1 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

ICICI witnessed an erosion of 3 per cent in its brand valuation at Rs 16,165 crore, while Godrej grew 3 per cent to touch Rs 15,867 crore. The total brand value of the top 10 brands, over the last 4 years has grown by 25 per cent, while this year, the brand value grew by 4 per cent.

