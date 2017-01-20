Best deals you can get on Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Sale’ this weekend 20th to 22nd Jan

New Delhi: India’s great Indian Sale 2017 has begun from today for 3 days. Amazon has various offers on product at a very low price, which include accessories, Smartphone and other, in addition Prime members are to also get some exclusive deals.

The sale on Amazon’s will run from 20 to 22 January 2017. Amazon’s India’s offer on mobile phones like, Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB), Apple iPhone 5S, the Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4 Play, Moto X Force, and OnePlus 3T among others will also see a major price cut.

The other products Canon EOS 1200D 18MP Digital SLR Camera and Kindle Paperwhite will also available at attractive price. The Motorola’s Moto G Plus, 4th Generation 16 GB, which is currently priced at Rs 13,499 will be available at Rs 11,499 during the sale.’

The customer who will be using SBI debit, or, credits cards, while shopping of Rs 4999 are eligible for 10 per cent cashback on the website, and, 15 per cent in case they use the Amazon App.

Amazon is also offering 10 lucky winner coupons, the winner is to get a grand price of the Renault Kwid 800cc STD variant car from Renault India Private Limited.