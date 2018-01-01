Batterygate Apple prices swap at $29

San Francisco : Apple has made available its promised $29 battery replacement offer for older iPhones it deliberately slowed down — about a month earlier than expected, media reports said.

After apologising for slowing down ageing iPhone models, Apple reduced the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 — from $79 to $29 — for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced.

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company had initially said that the batteries would be available at the discounted price from late January through December 2018. But Apple has ended the wait for its customers sooner than promised, The Verge reported on Saturday. “We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise,” Apple said in a statement issued last Thursday.