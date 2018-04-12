Bassein Catholic Co-Op Bank achieves yet another milestone

Having achieved status of ‘Excellent Urban Co-Operative Bank’ from Konkan region and honoured with the ‘Sahakar Bhushan’ award of Maharashtra Government, Bassein Catholic Co-Op. Bank crossed yet another milestone by recording Rs 10,135 crore business mix during the financial year ended on March 31, 2018. To show the financial progress of the bank it organised a press conference in its Head Office at Papdi, Vasai. Chairman Onil John Almeida and other dignitaries were present.