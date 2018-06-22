Banks told to upgrade ATMs to boost security

Mumbai : Taking a serious note of slow progress by banks in addressing security issues, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday gave them strict timelines to upgrade their ATMs or else face action.

As per the timeline, banks have to implement a host of security measures by August and upgrade all ATMs with supported version of operating in a phased manner by June next year. There were over 2.06 lakh ATMs across the country till February-end.

In April 2017, the RBI through a “confidential circular” to banks had highlighted concerns about the ATMs running on Windows XP and/or other unsupported operating systems.

The banks were also asked to put in place, with immediate effect, suitable controls enumerated in the illustrative list of controls.

“The slow progress on the part of the banks in addressing these issues has been viewed seriously by RBI,” IT said. The instruction has been issued in wake of increasing number of ATM frauds. RBI said that the vulnerability arising from the ATMs operating on unsupported version of operating system and non-implementation of other security measures could affect the interests of the customers adversely, apart from such occurrences, if any, impinging on the image of the bank.