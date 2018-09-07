Banks to drag 11 power cos to NCLT

Mumbai: Failing to find resolutions for stressed power sector companies, lenders have decided to refer 11 companies, including Prayagraj Power Generation, GMR Chhattisgarh Energy and Jaiprakash Power Venture, to the NCLT, sources said.

The other firms are SKS Ispat Power, Meenakshi Energy, Athena Chhattisgarh Power Jhabua Power, KSK Mahanandi, Coastal Energen and Jindal India Thermal Power, among others. “There are in total 11 stressed power assets that banks have decided to take to NCLT,” a PSB official said.