Banks in Qatar operating normally: Qatar Central Bank

Doha : Qatar’s Central Bank said on Monday banking transactions at home and abroad were continuing normally despite the diplomatic crisis which has seen several Gulf countries sever ties with the emirate.

In a statement released on the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA), Central Bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani dismissed concerns over liquidity levels, reports AFP. “The banking and banking transactions and procedures in the State of Qatar continue to be normal, both at the level of local financial transactions and between the Qatari banking sector and foreign banks,” the statement read.

It added that the governor ‘stressed that the liquidity levels in the Qatari banking sector are good and meet all customer requirements’. Doha is seeking to reassure customers as it is gripped by the biggest diplomatic crisis to hit the region in years.