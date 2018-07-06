Banks finalise ICA to deal with bad loans
New Delhi: With a view to fast track NPA resolution, bankers on Thursday finalised the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) framework that envisages effective communication among lenders. The ICA mechanism is expected to be enforced this month itself. The agreement, a part of Project Sashakt, will be taken to boards of respective banks and would be cleared in couple of days, said PNB non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta after the meeting. The meeting called by Indian Banks Association was also attended by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who had accepted the report of the Sunil Mehta Committee earlier this week.