Bankers will push NPA A/Cs to NCLT

Lenders plan to initiate insolvency proceedings against 22-23 firms

Mumbai : Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers, which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, according to a banker. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deadline to resolve the 28 accounts ended on Wednesday.

The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31. These accounts together have an exposure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore. “Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the NCLT (for resolution),” a senior banker told PTI. Banks have decided to refer Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing, Uttam Galva Metallic, Uttam Galva Steel, Visa Steel, Essar Projects, Jai Balaji Industries, Monnet Power, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ruchi Soya Industries and Wind World India, to the NCLT for insolvency proceedings. Lenders have already decided a restructuring plan for Jayawal Neco Industries and Soma Enterprise. In the case of Anrak Aluminium, banks are looking for a one-time settlement. “ICICI Bank, which is the consortium leader for Jaiprakash Associates, is seeking a special dispensation from the RBI for not taking it to NCLT as it has already decided a deep restructuring scheme for the account,” a banker said. Lenders have also sought the RBI’s permission to extend the December 13 deadline for Videocon Industries, where they have huge exposure.