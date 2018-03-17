Bankers’ union slams governor’s comments

Mumbai : All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) opposed the statement of RBI governor Urjit Patel that the regulator’s power over public sector banks are weaker than over private players.

The union said that the governor’s statement is nothing but trying to run away from its role failure as a regulator rather than accepting the accountability. It is far from truth and trying to misguide the common people of this country, the union said in a statement.

The 3,25,000-member union demanded immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (Finance) on NPAs and also to appointment of officer directors and employee directors on the boards of banks which are mandated by law.