Bank tightens SWIFT authentication
Mumbai : The audit committee of Punjab National Bank (PNB) said the bank has implemented a three-level authentication process for financial transactions through SWIFT system, which are being monitored at the bank’s head office.
In addition to the proposed alignment of SWIFT with core banking solution system, a third-level of re-authorisation of all financial messages through SWIFT was incorporated by the lender on Feb 12 by putting in an additional tier at the SWIFT Centre in Mumbai.
In a clarification to the exchanges dated Friday but made available late on Monday, the audit committee of the second largest state-owned bank said the lender has been given appropriate directions to immediately integrate SWIFT to its core banking solution system and suggested the bank’s quality of external audit be improved.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bhopal: Govt casual towards corrupt ministers, officials: MLA Ramniwas Rawat
- Professor Stephen Hawking passes away at the age of 76
- Bhopal: New UGC order on reservation roaster likely to rid varsities of staff crunch
- Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Mr Perfectionist makes grand Instagram debut on his 53rd birthday
- Bhopal: BU announces re-exam for admission in PhD and MPhil
EDITOR’S PICK
Maharashtra farmers protest: Tribals conquer Mumbai
Agrarian distress is an undeniable fact. Across the land, farmers are suffering for want of a sustained approach to alleviate…
Justice crushed by long-drawn legal trials
If India wants to be counted as a developed nation, we will have to fix our judiciary to ensure that…
Injustice and the vexed issue of land
The definition of ‘public purpose’ was whatever the government of the day wanted it to be – from building factories…
Noose tightening on fraudsters
Disruption and adjournment is the new normal for Parliament. On the flimsiest of excuses, the honourable MPs troop into the…
Europe’s populist tide sweeps Italy
One of the reasons for decimation of centre-left and centre-right parties is the resentment against the EU rule from Brussels,…