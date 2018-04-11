Bank refused to heed CVC advice

NEW DELHI: Scam-hit Punjab National Bank is among some government organisations which ignored the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) advice to act against its allegedly corrupt staff, the anti-corruption body has stated in a new report.

The non-compliance of the advice has been mentioned in the CVC’s annual report for 2017 tabled in Parliament recently.

The latest CVC report refers to a case in which the PNB sanctioned a Cash Credit (CC) limit of Rs 200 lakh and Term Loan (TL) of Rs 150 lakh to a firm for setting up a manufacturing unit in Dehradun against mortgage of property that was find unviable.

“(The) loan was secured by hypothecation of stocks, plant and machinery mortgage of factory land valued at Rs 42 lakh and mortgage of another immovable property as collateral security situated in Delhi.