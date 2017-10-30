Bank recap plan to push GDP growth to 7%

New Delhi : The government’s recapitalisation plan for public sector banks is likely to propel credit growth by up to 700 basis points to 15 per cent and as consequence push up GDP numbers to 7 per cent in the next fiscal, says a Ambit Capital report. The government recently unveiled a Rs 2.1 lakh crore, (representing 1.2 per cent of GDP), recapitalisation package for public sector lenders which will be injected over two years.

The capital infusion will be funded through three sources — Rs 18,139 cr from budgetary provisions, Rs 58,000 cr from the market as the government dilutes its stake and Rs 1.35 lakh cr through recapitalisation bonds.