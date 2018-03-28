Bangladesh seeks removal of dumping duty

Mumbai : Bangladesh on Tuesday approached the Indian tribunal seeking a removal of the anti-dumping duty on jute sacking clothes from the country, according to a top official.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali, who was in Mumbai, told Free Press Journal, “Those (anti-dumping) issues are brought before the tribunal. We raised this with the tribunal and it will take the necessary action.”

Such issues usually arise in case of two or three products that come from Bangladesh to India. Ali revealed that these issues should be immediately resolved for both economic ties and for strong trade relations. “An immediate resolution will help further strengthen our regional cooperation,” he added.

The trade volume between India and Bangladesh stood at $7 billion. The commerce ministry had found that the products were imported to avoid duties on jute bags.