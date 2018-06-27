Bad loan situation to worsen further: RBI

Central bank calls for greater vigilance on macro-eco front

Mumbai : Painting a gloomy picture of the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said gross bad loans as percentage of total advances of banks are likely to rise from 11.6 per cent in March 2018 to 12.2 per cent by the end of the current fiscal.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI said stress in the banking sector continues as gross non-performing advances (GNPA) ratio rises further.

“Macro-stress tests indicate that under the baseline scenario of current macroeconomic outlook, SCBs’ (scheduled commercial banks) GNPA ratio may rise from 11.6 per cent in March 2018 to 12.2 per cent by March 2019,” it said.

Referring to the 11 state-owned banks under prompt corrective action framework (PCA), the RBI said they may experience worsening of their GNPA ratio from 21 per cent in March 2018 to 22.3 per cent by this fiscal-end.

Of the 11 banks, six are likely to experience capital shortfall relative to the required minimum CRAR (Risk-weighted Assets Ratio) of 9 per cent.

The RBI called for greater vigilance on the domestic macro-economic front saying conditions, which pushed GDP growth to 7.7 per cent in March 2018 quarter, are changing.

The economy appears to be gathering strength although global commodity price swings and turbulent capital flows are a constant reminder to our fast-growing economy that there can be little scope for complacence, if at all any, said RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya in a foreword to the Financial Stability Report.

While economic growth is firming up, conditions that buttressed fiscal consolidation, inflation moderation and a benign current account deficit over the last few years are changing, thereby warranting caution, the report said. “In the domestic financial markets, structural shifts are altering the pattern of credit intermediation and impacting market interest rates.

“These developments call for greater vigilance on the domestic macroeconomic front to reinforce financial stability,” it said.

The report notes that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 7.7 per cent in Q4: 2017-18 shows that the economy is well on the recovery track on the back of a sharp pick-up in gross fixed capital formation. Further, there has been an uptick in capacity utilisation with some industries such as steel closing the gap. The aggregate demand composition indicates a broad-based growth with revival of investment.

At a disaggregated level, the report said credit growth throws up a divergence in the credit risk appetite of PSBs and private banks, given their relative stress levels although the relative share of PSBs in deposits shows a slower rate of decline. “This has implications for market interest rates,” it said.

It also said that weak profitability of SCBs is a concern as low profits can prevent banks from building cushions against unexpected losses and make them vulnerable to adverse shocks.