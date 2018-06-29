B Sriram steps down as SBI MD

New Delhi : SBI managing director B Sriram has resigned from the country’s largest lender after his appointment as chief executive of IDBI Bank, sources said.

The development assumes significance amid reports that insurance behemoth LIC is mulling acquiring a majority stake in the debt ridden state-owned bank.

The government last week appointed Sriram as MD and CEO of IDBI Bank for a temporary period of three months. He has put in his papers and his resignation from the board of SBI has been forward to Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acceptance, sources said, adding the competent authority will take a final call on the matter.