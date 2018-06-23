Axis Bank puts Lanco power units on block

Hyderabad : Axis Bank has put up for sale Lanco Kondapalli Power, which owns and operates 1476 MW gas based power plants as the power producer failed to pay dues. Without mentioning the name of the company Axis Bank called Expression of Interest (EoI) for the sale of three gas-based power projects with a combined capacity of 1476 MW.

Sources close to the development said the power projects are of Lanco Kondapalli, which was once a subsidiary of beleaguered Lanco Infratech. They said the lenders have to find a suitable resolution for their debts before September 16, lest the creditors approach the National Company Law Board for a resolution. “If the lenders cannot find a solution before the deadline set by the Supreme Court (September 16 2018), then the matter has to be referred to NCLT for a resolution.

The NCLT in turn may appoint a Resolution Professional and give time for a resolution plan,” the sources said. Lanco Kondapalli a 368 MW gas-based plant is operational since October 2000.

Phase-II 366 MW is operational since December 2009 and Phase-III 742 mw is operational sinceJanuary 2016. While Phase-I is operating with limited gas supplies, Phase II and III are not producing any power due to lack of gas supplies. Lanco officials were not available for comment. Axis Bank sought in case of strategic investors, sought bids from parties who have net worth of Rs 300 crore as on March 2017 or later.

It wanted the financial investors with Rs 1000 crore worth of Assets Under Management or Rs 500 crore committed funds available for investment in future on the plants.