‘Axis Bank not prudent in NPA recognition’

Mumbai : Days after the third largest private sector lender reported a sharp rise in dud loans, global ratings agency Moody’s Thursday blamed Axis Bank for being a “laggard” and non-prudent in recognising asset quality stress and termed it as a credit negative. “We believe that the bank has been laggard in recognising its asset quality problems, a credit negative for its credit quality,” it said in a note. At its earnings update on October 17, Axis Bank, which is rated Baa3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s, reported a 24% quarter-on-quarter increase in NPAs driven largely by a Rs 8,100-crore fresh slippages in the corporate front.

Because of the lower base, it could report a 36 per cent surge in profits as compared to the year ago period. The bank expanded its credit costs guidance, which denotes a jump in provisions it expects, by 0.35 per cent and also said that it will take at least two more quarters for things to normalise.