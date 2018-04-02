Auto firms post robust growth in March sales

Mumbai : Top car makers have closed the 2017-18 financial year with a strong double digit volume growth. The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday posted a 14.9 per cent rise in total sales at 1,60,598 units in March as against 1,39,763 units in the year-ago month.

Tata Motors reported a 35 per cent increase in total sales to 69,440 units in March as compared to 51,309 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti’s domestic sales stood at 1,48,582 units, up 16.1 per cent from 1,27,999 units in March last year, MSI said in a statement.

Exports in March this year were up 2.1 per cent to 12,016 units as compared to 11,764 units in the same month last year, MSI said.

Tata Motors’ cumulative domestic sales for the 2017-18 stood at 5,86,639 units, up 23 per cent, over 4,78,362 vehicles sold in 2016-17.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles grew by 37 per cent to 49,174 units in March, as compared to 35,876 units in the same month previous year.