Audi offers discounts of up to Rs 8.85 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi today announced discounts of up to Rs 8.85 lakh on select models as part of its year-end sales drive.

The company said it is offering “special prices” and easy EMI options on Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and the Audi Q3 as part of its Audi Rush limited period offer.

“With price benefits ranging from Rs 3-8.85 lakh on these select models, the customers also have additional advantage to buy their favourite Audi in 2017 and start paying in 2019,” Audi India said in a statement.

Under the offer, Audi A3 will be available at Rs 26.99 lakh against its list price of Rs 31.99 lakh and Audi A4 at Rs 33.99 lakh against earlier price of Rs 39.97 lakh.

Similarly, Audi A6 sedan will cost Rs 44.99 lakh against earlier tag of Rs 53.84 lakh, while SUV Audi Q3 will be available at Rs 29.99 lakh against list price of Rs 33.4 lakh.

The company said it has come up with the offer with Christmas and New Year eve around the corner.