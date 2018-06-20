Audi names Stadler as its interim CEO

Frankfurt : Audi on Tuesday said it had named a new interim chief, a day after prosecutors arrested boss Rupert Stadler in connection with parent company Volkswagen’s “dieselgate” scandal.

“The supervisory board of Audi has decided to transfer the duties of the board of management chairman (chief executive) to Abraham Schot on a temporary basis with immediate effect,” the firm said. Schot has been head of sales and marketing at Audi since September 2017, after joining the VW group in 2011.