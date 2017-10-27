Assets owned by deregistered firms under lens

New Delhi : The corporate affairs ministry Thursday asked states to complete identification of properties owned by deregistered companies at the earliest and ensure district administrations prevent transactions in those assets. Amid intensifying efforts to fight the black money menace, the ministry has also urged the states to initiate disciplinary action against the officials concerned in case such transactions go through.

The names of around 2.25 lakh companies which have not been carrying out business activities for long have been struck off the official records and a number of directors associated with such firms have been disqualified. Against this backdrop, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary Thursday held a review meeting with representatives from various states on action taken with respect to properties belonging to around 2.09 lakh deregistered companies.

During the meeting, Chaudhary asked the states’ representatives to complete the process of identification and tracking of properties belonging to such companies at the earliest, according to an official release.

In this regard, the states have been requested to share information with the ministry in a time-bound manner. On September 12, the ministry had sent a letter to states for identification and tracking of properties belonging to around 2.09 lakh companies that were deregistered. Now, the number of such firms is about 2.25 lakh. According to the minister, it would not take much time for the states to provide the requisite information.

