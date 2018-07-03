Asset reconstruction business have to further improve track record going forward, says Birendra Kumar

The asset reconstruction business has evolved both in terms of regulatory framework, and outlook of the players in the sector. The International Asset Reconstruction Company, formed in 2002 by a core team of banking professionals, is among the oldest in the business. Its shareholders include HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, FMO Netherlands, Standard Bank UK. Recently the private equity fund, Blackstone, took a controlling stake in the company. Birendra Kumar, MD and CEO, shares his views in a chat with Pankaj Joshi, on the evolution of the sector and the key focus areas going ahead for the sector. Edited excerpts:

What would be key requirements for the asset reconstruction business?

Let us understand the nature of this asset reconstruction business. It needs patient capital and side by side there should be the ability to raise funds at regular intervals. These are pre-requisites for growth. Now when we look closely at the ARC model, you will realise that this business can work best in a complementary scenario— an NBFC starting such a business, an Alternative Investment Fund, those would be the ideal fit. Therefore, those groups who have a mix of such businesses and competencies should do well.

In turnaround situations, when funds are needed and the banking system won’t oblige then you should to go through the NBFC route. Even the RBI norms allow that 25 per cent of funds raised can go to loans to units as support finance for restructuring. This, however, applies to cases where the ARC has Rs 500 crore or more funds under management. All this means that an integrated group, private or otherwise, will have much more to offer than a standalone ARC.

What are the competencies that the sector would require?

Competencies would depend on the transaction resolution route. Where the transaction is to go through the asset sale or settlement route, competencies required are mainly legal, like working within the framework of SARFAESI and other related acts and covenants.

Where it is a question of revival of the asset, the requirements are different. The primary need is business understanding; assessment of operational assets and their potential (maybe assets are dormant); and the promoters’ own interest in the business revival. In the context of all this, we would need to take a call on cash flow on operations, assess the need of further fund infusion to optimise operations capabilities and then need of funds to optimise overall business capacity. It also needs assessment to further support resources for operations and possibly even resources at the management level. Today the asset reconstruction sector has 26 players, with an equity base of roughly Rs 4, 000 crore. Foreign entities are also getting interested in having a presence in the sector.

Now given fund requirement is crucial, how does an ARC optimise growth?

Regarding capital requirements, again there has been a sea change over time. If you look at the RBI circular dated September 1, 2016, it has laid out clear guidelines that banks cannot have more than 10 per cent investment in a security receipt which is backed by stressed assets which it has divested. Therefore, capital requirements for the ARC went up significantly.

In practice, this transaction model is now totally 10/90 or even complete cash-based asset acquisition of the distressed asset. The logic behind seller banks’ preference for full cash is understandable – mostly the banks would have made adequate provisions for the distressed loans and hence they would want a full cash-based divestment. This enables them to get the asset off the books and the money coming in could be used for fresh lending.

The key element for the ARC now remains the cash flow management – to minimise the gap between inflow and encashment, because inflow has a servicing cost and encashment time lag is not predictable. In that context, the pricing of the asset acquisition becomes very vital. The success of the auction route was limited by the price mismatch factor— buyer willingness against seller expectations.

Here I would like to stress that adequate pre-bid homework is the key factor for appropriate bidding. The two week cut-off period for submitting a bid, specified by RBI, is a constraint for the ARC industry. Two weeks’ due diligence without direct access makes it difficult to evaluate a matter confidently and put a bid which is both competitive and can be remunerative. The on-ground solution is for an ARC to be proactive and work with pre-identified distressed borrowers and then submit a bid to the banks with some homework done. ARCs generally do not shy away from doing their homework for an accurate bid.

What is the opportunity and how can an ARC encash it?

In terms of growth, the future opportunity is unmistakable. Each player right now is trying to define an activity niche, size up the opportunity and define the growth plan based on abilities and vision, the current and visible access to capital and most importantly the priorities of the principal shareholders.

Even within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) driven process, there is much scope for an ARC to be involved. There would be tie-ups with corporates (in the same industry) for a management-change-driven resolution plan under the aegis of the IBC, which we are already seeing. The IBC has in fact opened up more opportunities.

An ARC, in summation, would need own skills and a network of outsourced resources, adequate time for case evaluation and lastly funds support. For the fund requirement, under RBI mandate, we have the option of going public for raising money. The issue is the industry standing and investor mindset. People have to have faith in our business model.

Likewise, for our industry, the legal framework, be it SARFAESI, the IBC and other things, has improved massively. The track record for the industry has likewise improved, but going forward the improvement has to accelerate. Another method of improving the cash flow is the creation of a secondary market for Security Receipts. The guidelines for the same are still being formalised in discussions between the RBI and the Sebi, which is a welcome development.