Asian Development Bank okays $346 mn loan for K’taka project

New Delhi : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will fund a highway upgradation project in Karnataka for which it has approved a loan of USD 346 million, the ADB said on Friday.

It said the Board of Directors has approved the loan to improve 419 km of state highways by upgrading them to two-lane and four-lane roads with paved shoulders, alongside improving culverts and bridges.

The project will also carry out a road safety survey to identify critical accident spots across the state’s highways and carry out measures to improve them, it said.

This is the ADB’s second funding to Karnakata, whose per capita income is higher than the national average and has lower unemployment and poverty rates. The project will see the construction of planned pedestrian pathways, installation of women-friendly elements including bus shelters, marked crossings, footpaths and proper signage, among others. The total cost of the project is USD 655 million.

Of this, the state government will provide USD 202 million and the private sector will invest an estimated USD 107 million via hybrid annuity contracts. It is due for completion by 2023. “In line with state policy which recognises road development as an engine of growth, the Karnataka State Highways Improvement III Project will improve road capacity and maintenance, promote safer roads, and increase access to markets and basic services,” said Ravi Peri, an ADB Principal Transport Specialist.

An efficient road network linking villages, towns, and cities will provide stronger links between remote, poor regions and more developed markets and urban hubs, the development bank added.