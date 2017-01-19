Ashok Leyland bets big in LCV, ICV segments

Chennai: After holding a significant position in the heavy and medium commercial vehicle segments, Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland pegs to ramp up its presence in the light and intermediate commercial vehicle segments with the launch of two new models.

Following the successful launch of light commercial vehicle ‘Dost,’ the city-based auto-major unveiled ‘GURU’ and the first air-conditioned LCV goods vehicle ‘PARTNER’ on Wednesday. Unveiling GURU and PARTNER in the intermediate and light commercial vehicles, respectively, Ashok Leyland CEO and Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said the company aims to increase the market share in the segments, reports PTI.

With these launches, Ashok Leyland has further strengthened its position in the market and was closer to the vision of emerging as one of the top 10 truck makers globally, he said.

“If you have to be a big player, then you must have multiple products. So, we will be launching a new product every quarter,” Ashok Leyland, President, LCV and Defence, Nitin Seth told reporters. The domestic light commercial vehicle segment holds a market size of 35,000 units. “We plan to introduce a new product every quarter (in LCV segment),” Seth said.

Stating that the LCV market grew in the last six months, he said, “the 6 to 7.50 tonnage category was growing at 4-5 per cent (year-on-year)… We want to capture about 20 per cent market share.. that is the intention.”