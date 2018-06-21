Arvind to ramp up biz to Rs 10k cr by 2023

Kolkata : Textiles-to-retail conglomerate Arvind Limited is planning to scale up its textiles business to Rs 10,000 crore by 2023, from Rs 6,000 crore now, a top company official said.

The key drivers to this growth will be more verticals, more garmenting, ramping up advanced materials division which is into specialised textiles, and adopting newer technologies that will help scaling up operations and build on the Arvind brand, Susheel Kaul, CEO, Lifestyle Fabrics, Knits and Wovens of Arvind Ltd said.

He said the company plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore over the next three years to meet its target which will be funded entirely from the company’s regular cash flow. “We do not need to dig into our reserves. We have enough regular cash flow,” he said.

“We will be ‘verticalising’ more as that is a new revenue line for us. We plan to grow the technical textiles division and get into newer fabrics more and more, focusing on athleisure and activewear and scaling up the brand Arvind,” Kaul said.

Under textiles, the company has denims, knits and wonen’s wear and ‘Ankur’ which is a women’s brand. Kaul said the brand Arvind, which is worth Rs 400 crore now, will be scaled up to Rs 1,000 crore, as per the targets that the company has set.

Kaul, who was in the city to launch a festive collection called ‘Millennial’s Choice’, said the company is manufacturing over 32 million pieces of garments a year from the 250 million metres of fabric that it produces annually. “Only 10 per cent of the fabric we produce is being garmented now. We would like this to grow at least by 40-50 per cent but a lot will depend on the brands who we work with.”