Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / Arun Jaitley hails SC verdict on Aadhaar, says it helps govt save Rs 90k crore a year

Arun Jaitley hails SC verdict on Aadhaar, says it helps govt save Rs 90k crore a year

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 04:43 pm
FOLLOW US:

PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

New Delhi: Describing the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as ‘historic’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said it has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore every year with targeted delivery of government schemes.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions. The Supreme Court judgement kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

“It is a historic judgement and the whole concept of unique identification number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision.


“There are now 122 crore people in India who have Aadhaar cards and our estimation is that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and ensuring that there are no fake or duplicate or non-existent beneficiaries, we are already saving Rs 90,000 crore every year,” Jaitley said.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…