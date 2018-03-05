Army staff chief visits Assam Rifles

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC has made a two-day visit to the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles. He was received by Director General Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM along with Army Commander Eastern Command Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM. During the visit, the Chief of Army Staff laid wreath at Assam Rifles War Memorial to pay homage to the gallant Assam Rifles martyrs. The wreath laying ceremony was followed by an Officers Conference where the DG AR briefed the COAS on the security situation in the Northeast. Later, the COAS addressed all ranks of Assam Rifles wherein he applauded the efforts of Assam Rifles and exhorted the soldiers to continue the good work. He also awarded COAS Commendation Cards to four Assam Rifles jawans – Warrant officer Dhan Singh Samant, Rifleman Pradeep Kumar, Rifleman Nadeem Sheikh, Rifleman M Somorjit Singh for their outstanding performance.