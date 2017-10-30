Arihant plans Rs 4K cr project investment

New Delhi : Real estate firm Arihant Superstructures will invest about Rs 4,000 crore over the next six years on construction of its 15 ongoing projects in Navi Mumbai and Jodhpur, a top company official said.

The Mumbai-based developer has completed around 2.5 million sq ft area across nine projects. “We are currently developing 15 projects in Navi Mumbai and Jodhpur comprising 12.9 million sq ft area,” the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Chhajer told PTI. The company is developing around 12,000 units in these projects. “We focus on affordable housing. Out of our total portfolio, 66 per cent is low-cost homes in a price range of Rs 20-50 lakh,” he said.

Asked about investment in the ongoing projects, Chhajer said the land cost is already paid while Rs 4,000 crore would be required to complete construction.