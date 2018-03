New Delhi : ArcelorMittal, whose bid for Essar Steel was rejected by lenders, on Friday said it plans to re-bid for the debt-laden firm undergoing insolvency proceedings.

The SBI-led consortium of creditors had this week rejected the bids by ArcelorMittal and Numetal — SPV floated by Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia — finding them ineligible under the IBC (Insolvency Bankruptcy Code) laws that debar related parties from bidding.