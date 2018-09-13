ArcelorMittal gets time to clear  Uttam dues, Numetal moves SC

Mumbai: Russian VTB Bank-led consortium Numetal on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal judgment giving three-day time to ArcelorMittal to settle the default of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron to qualify for Essar Steel bidding. There is no such provision under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which allows three days’ time to clear dues by defaulting bidders to become a qualified bidder, said sources. NCLAT had told ArcelorMittal is ineligible under Sec 29A of the IBC code, to bid for ESIL on account of defaults by Uttam Galva and KSS Petron where ArcelorMittal and Lakshmi Mittal were passive investors. However, while NCLAT held that mere sale of stake in Uttam Galva and KSS Petron will not remove the stigma, it permitted CoC to consider Arcelor bid if it makes full payment of all the dues.