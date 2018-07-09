‘Apratim Bharat’ released by Governor of Odisha

Belongingness is the philosophy of Bharat and there is no boundary of belongingness, said Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, while releasing a book titled ‘Apratim Bharat’ (Unique Bharat) in Bhubaneswar.

This book is by Bhagwat Pariwar. Belongingness from the heart is the foundation of love. It is the unique feature of Bharat as well as Odisha. “You can know Bharat by seeing Odisha. Belongingness is the main quality of Odia people,” Lal stated.

Highlighting the motto of Shri Bhagawat Pariwar, Mumbai, Virendra Yagnik said in the context of present scenario the book Apratim Bharat will inspire the youth mass. S P Goel, President of Shri Bhagawat Pariwar said, “We are thankful to Kadambini Media and Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the release of the book Apratim Bharat in Odisha.”

Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS and Kadambini delivered welcome address, while Ashok Pandey, noted educationist proposed vote of thanks. It is for the first time Shri Bhagawat Pariwar of Mumbai has visited Odisha.