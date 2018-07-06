Apollo buys 50% stake in Lucknow healthcare project

New Delhi : Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in a Lucknow-based 330-bed super speciality hospital project for a consideration of Rs 91 crore.

The acquisition of 50 per cent stake in Medics Super Speciality Hospital would help the healthcare major to consolidate its position in Uttar Pradesh, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said.

The project is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of the this year. “The acquisition of the 50 per cent equity stake is through a primary issuance of shares by Medics for a consideration of Rs 91 crore which would be utilised towards hospital commissioning and related expenses,” Apollo Hospitals said.