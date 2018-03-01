Another Kanpur firm under scanner for loan default

Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn has allegedly defrauded a consortium of 16 banks of over Rs 3,972 cr. Central Bank has already started auctioning firm’s assets.

Lucknow : After Kanpur-based Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, another firm in Kanpur, Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd, has allegedly defrauded a consortium of 16 banks of over nearly Rs 3,972 crore.

Central Bank, the leading bank of the consortium that gave loans to the firm, has already started auctioning firm’s assets for the recovery of loans. The firm’s office is registered at Krishnapuram on GT Road in Kanpur, while the Group Chairman and Managing Director is MP Agarwal. Apart from textiles, the company also makes automobiles blast proof.

The accumulated loss of Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn slowly surpassed the capital amount, which led to grim chances of the revival of the company. According to the information, the loss of the firm is around Rs 1646.12 crore. The long term loan amount of the firm is Rs 2,406 crore, while short term loan is around Rs 937 crore.

For the recovery of such a huge amount, the company’s assets are valued at Rs 1,495 crore as per the balance sheet, and that too, when these assets are sold at the book value. The amount deposited in various banks by Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn is around Rs 2.54 crore only, while the running cost of the company is Rs 577 crore but the income of the company floats around Rs 311 crore.