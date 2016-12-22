Annual toll permits sought

Mumbai: In a bid to support cashless economy and bring in transparency in the collection of toll, a federation of 288 associations related to trucks and tempos has suggested to the Centre to issue annual toll permits or charge a cess on fuel.

Senior vice president of the Federation Raman Khosla said there has been no response from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as yet. Khosla said the transport business is badly affected by demonetisation and drivers are facing problems while paying toll as booth operators do not have change of Rs 2000 and thus refuse to accept high denomination currency. —PTI