Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Flex

The government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flextronics Technologies (India), the Indian subsidiary of Flex, the Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected WorldTM with over 200,000 employees in 30 countries around the world. The MoU, which was signed on Tuesday in Amaravati, is to set up a manufacturing facility near Tirupati for a range of intelligent products with an investment of Rs 585 crore creating over 6,600 jobs.

Under the vision and leadership of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu, and tireless stewardship of the Minister of IT, Nara Lokesh Garu, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in attracting investments in the IT and electronics sector.

On the occasion, Lokesh Garu said “Andhra Pradesh since 2014, has strived hard to provide best-in-class incentives to boost investments in the IT & electronics sector. Policies and an ecosystem have been put in place to promote the growth of the electronics, information and technology sector. These best-of-breed practices have been successful in convincing Flex, one of the world’s largest electronic players to believe in the Andhra Pradesh story. Flex will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the state to build a diverse range of intelligent products and generate thousands of jobs while building a strong supplier network. We are very confident that this association between GoAP and Flex will provide the required impetus for the rapid growth of the electronics sector in the state and will go a long way towards increasing the overall GDP of the state. With this, I warmly welcome Flex to Andhra Pradesh and assure them of our full co-operation and commitment towards the setting up of this manufacturing facility.”