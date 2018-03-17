Amway eyes Rs 125 cr revenues by 2020

Bhubaneswar : Direct selling FMCG company Amway India today said it aims to genrate Rs 125 crore revenue from the recently launched ‘Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range’, which has substantially expanded its nutrition and wellness product portfolio.

“Our nutrition and wellness product portfolio has been enlarged with the launch of ‘Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range’, backed by the best of nature and the best of science.

The new range is targeted to yield a revenue of Rs 125 crore by 2020,” Chandra Chakraborty, Regional Manager, Eastern Region, Amway India, told reporters here.

Chakraborty said the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) market size is Rs 8,400 crore and is poised to grow at 10 per cent in the next 5 years. Out of the total VDS market, the herbal/traditional Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market is estimated at Rs 2,400 crore which is 28 per cent of the category.