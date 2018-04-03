Amazon Business launches B2B Global Selling for Indian Exporters

Bengaluru: Amazon Business today announced expansion of its global selling programme by launching B2B selling for Indian exporters.

“Through this launch, B2B sellers, manufacturers and exporters will be able to reach thousands of business customers across Amazon’s international marketplaces,” Amazon VP B2B Marketplace Business Peeyush Nahar told reporters here.

The programme will get the sellers in front of decision makers of Fortune 500 companies, as well as medium and small corporations across the world, he added. It will also offer benefits to Indian sellers such as discounted referral fees for bulk orders, business price and quantity discounts targeted for business customers and single selling account, among others, he said.

Started as a pilot late last year, the programme has received a positive response with over 2,000 exporters registered for B2B global selling at present, Nahar said. The programme is present in U.S.A, U.K., Germany, France, Japan and India, he added.

The programme enables features like business-only pricing and backend integration that helps exporters manage competitive pricing internationally and assists in managing and fulfilling bulk orders from business customers, Nahar said.

Amazon India General Manager and Director, Seller Services, Gopal Pillai said over 32,000 exporters offer over 90 million made-in-India products to customers across Amazon’s 10 global marketplaces.

“The company believes it is an opportune time to further strengthen the programme to enable Indian exporters access to B2C and B2B market in US, UK, Germany, France and Japan,” Pillai added.