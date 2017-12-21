‘Alternative assets industry in India worth USD 43 billion’

New Delhi : The alternative assets industry in India is worth USD 43 billion across private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and hedge funds, says a report. With 221 private capital fund managers and 46 hedge fund managers based in the country, the alternative assets industry is a small but growing space in India, according to a Preqin report, reports PTI.

Compared to other major markets, the alternatives industry in India remains in its infancy, with other countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and Hong Kong notably more established with assets worth (USD 265 billion) and (USD 108 billion), respectively. Meanwhile, the number of active private capital firms in the industry has increased annually, indicative of the growing and burgeoning industry in India. Mark O’Hare, Chief Executive at Preqin said that for an explanation, one needs to look at the level of development of the economy, with India having a GDP per capita of USD 6,600, while China at USD 15,400 and advanced European and North American economies at USD 40,000-60,000.