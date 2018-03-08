All-women team to control ATS at Kolkata airport
To commemorate the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018, the Airports Authority of India is operating air traffic services with all-women ATCOs at NSCBI Airport Tower, Kolkata, in addition to other positions, from 0700 AM to 0100 PM. Communication Navigation Surveillance (CNS) wing will also deploy lady-officers in CNS units. Women power will control all flights those will land/take off during this period. There will be approximately 150 flights. At present 41 women air traffic controllers, including training in-charge, ATC instructors, radar controllers and as many women CNS maintenance executives are working and looking after the challenging job of providing air navigation services and ensuring safety of aircraft operations at NSCBI Airport.
