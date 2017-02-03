Alibaba to give Paytm funding of Rs 1,700 cr: Everything you need to know

Paytm, which started out as a mobile payments and mobile recharge business, today ranks among the top three consumer Internet companies in the country. Paytm E- Commerce Pvt. Ltd is about to raise up to Rs 1,700 crore from an investment from a Chinese company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which is world’s largest ecommerce company. It is said that the Alibaba will be investing round about Rs 1,350 crore and Rs 1,700 crore in the online retail marketplace of Paytm. This will lead to a three way battle in the country’s e-commerce market, between Flipkart, Amazon and Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba. A deal will confirm that Paytm will continue to be the vehicle for Alibaba’s e-commerce play in India. By 2020 the ecommerce market in India is likely to grow upto around 5000 crores to 5500 crores industry according to a report by Google and AT Kearney.

Alipay, the payments affiliate of Alibaba, and investment firm SAIF Partners will also be participating in this deal.

Fresh infusion from Alibaba, and, Alipay will add value Paytm’s E-Commerce business at 1200 crore rupees

The Alipay-Alibaba combine will now own over 50 per cent in the said unit.

Alibaba was widely expected to begin business in India as Tmall, its business-to-consumer brand in China.

Paytm’s parent was valued at approximately Rs 3000 crore during the last round of fund-raising in August 2016.

Parent entity of Paytm, One97 Communications has so far raised Rs 490 crores from multiple players, including Alibaba and Ant Finanacial.

Paytm E-commerce has an annual GMV of over 6622 crore.