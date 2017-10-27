Alibaba Mobile Business Group launches UC Ads in India

Mumbai: UCWeb, part of Alibaba Mobile Business group, today launched its innovative mobile marketing platform, UC Ads in India.

“UC Ads will provide an intelligent content marketing solution to enable established brands and emerging businesses reach out to right set of audiences across India at the right time,” it said in a statement.

The collaboration with UC Ads will enable businesses to access company’s huge user base across platforms like UC Browser, UC News, and 9Apps.

In India, UC Ads will be focusing to engage with businesses across industries, starting from ecommerce, automobile, online travel agent (OTA), entertainment, education, IT and consumer electronics sectors that are seeking to customise their marketing solutions, as well as emerging businesses seeking for cost-effective mobile marketing.

“India has emerged as one of the biggest mobile economies and we are proud partners of this growth. Our platforms including UC News, UC Browser and 9Apps are offering enriching consumer experience which has helped us secure a strong user base across the country. We are now working towards extending the benefits of our reach and insights to the brands that want a better connect with the consumers,” Alibaba Mobile Business Group General Manager Overseas Business Kenny Ye said.

“Backed by powerful analytical tools, UC Ads will help brands and emerging businesses to improve brand exposure, app download, product reputation, sales promotion and customer acquisition,” he added.

UC Ads has already run pilots with brands like Vivo, Myntra and OnePlus in India to enable them reach out to right set of target audience.