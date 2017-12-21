Ajax Fiori announces expansion

Mumbai : Concreting equipment solutions provider, Ajax Fiori reiterated its focus on India as a key manufacturing hub by announcing the expansion of its operations at Doddaballapur and Gowribidanur, near Bangalore in Karnataka.

The expansion will include a new world class manufacturing facility at Doddaballapur and expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Gowribidanur. This will be the fourth plant in India and in line with its investment commitment and expansion plan in India.

The new manufacturing facility is setup in a 10-acre plot with a built-up area of 150000 sq. ft. This plant is a dedicated facility for manufacturing self-loading concrete mixers, for which Ajax Fiori is the Global Leader.