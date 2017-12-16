Airtel’s Africa move was “a bit rushed”

Boss Mittal spent years, a lot of resources to fix the African biz

New Delhi : Telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal seemed to regret venturing into Africa in 2010, when he termed Airtel’s move to the continent “a bit rushed”, and one that took years of his personal time and resources to fix.

“We all must have made lots of mistakes. Lots of decisions, when you look back, I wish they were better thought through. If you pin me down to one, I would say in 2010 our decision to go to Africa was a bit rushed and that it has taken six, seven, eight years and a lot of resources and my personal time to fix that,” Mittal said on Friday.

Mittal was responding to a query, at a TiEcon event in Delhi, where he was asked about the one business decision that he regretted the most. Mittal’s telecom firm Bharti Airtel ventured into the African market with the USD 10.7 billion (or about Rs 48,000 crore at that time) acquisition of Kuwait-based Zain Telecom’s African assets. The company at present operates in 15 African countries. “In Africa, thankfully, it is a much better place today. It is free cash flow positive, but when I look I think if I would have conserved that energy, capital and energy, probably we would have been in a better place today in our home market. “Every entrepreneur comes to a point where you make some mistake and the only thing is that you should recognise it and try to fix it as fast as you can,” Mittal said, reports PTI.

His company has reported a consolidated net debt of Rs 91,480 crore as on June 30, 2017. Bharti Airtel has also reported a 2.8 per cent rise in its Africa revenue on an underlying basis, while the operating profit margins improved over nine per cent year-on-year.

In the second-quarter ended June 30, 2017, Bharti Airtel’s Africa revenue stood at Rs 4,852.8 crore and PAT excluding exceptional items at Rs 338.8 crore.