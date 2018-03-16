Airtel reply sought on discriminatory tariffs

New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai has sought a reply from Bharti Airtel over complaints that the leading operator allegedly offered discriminatory tariffs and not reported these to the authority.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a letter on Thursday asked Bharti Airtel to explain within 10 days whether the company has indeed offered the tariff plans under question to consumers and in how many service areas.

In the letter, Trai has also sought details of service area wise launch dates for these tariffs. Trai in amendments to the Telecommunication Tariff order last month barred telecom operators from offering predatory and discriminatory rates for telecom services.