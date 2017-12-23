Airtel Payments Bank head Shashi Arora steps down

New Delhi: In the wake of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) temporarily suspending Aadhaar-related e-KYC verification by Bharti Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank Managing Director and CEO Shashi Arora stepped down from his position.

According to reports, the company in a statement clarified that Shashi was not sacked, adding that he would be pursuing opportunities outside of Airtel. The firm also lauded his contribution and commitment during his stint at Airtel.

Prior to his role as MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, Shashi served as the CEO of Airtel DTH, prior to which he was CEO of Upper North and Delhi telecom circles of Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Arora also served as the Group Marketing Head for Kotak Mahindra Bank handling marketing, brand advertising and PR for all Group Companies including the Bank, MF, Insurance and Securities business.

No official response has been received from the outgoing head.

On a related note, the UIDAI had temporarily prohibited the telecom giant from carrying out Aadhaar-based SIM verification of its customers using e-KYC process.

The decision comes in the wake of accusations and complaints of Bharti Airtel allegedly using the aforementioned verification process to open payments bank accounts of its customers without their knowledge or consent.

It was reported that over 20 lakh customers had received enormous amounts of money in their Airtel bank accounts, which were allegedly operational without their knowledge.

However, the Aadhaar governing body on Thursday reportedly permitted Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10. It however clarified that the eKYC licence of Airtel Payments Bank would remain suspended till final enquiry is completed and audit report screened.