Airtel offers free 4G data for 12 month, till 28 Feb 2017

Mumbai: India’s largest communication service provider, Bharti Airtel announced a special offer for free 4G data for 12 month worth Rs 9,000 only. This offer is available across India and until 28th February, 2017.

The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.

Under the offer, customer will get free 3GB data every month till 31st December, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits.

Mr. Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”