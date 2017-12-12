Airtel launches 4G in Kargil, Leh, Dras in Ladakh region

New Delhi, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched 4G services in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, a company statement said here.

The statement said customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras will now get connected with 4G.

Under the Project Leap initiative, Airtel’s nationwide 4G footprint now spans from Ladakh in the north to Kanyakumari in the south and from Tawang in the east to Kutch in the west.