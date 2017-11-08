Airtel introduces new postpaid and prepaid plans of Rs 499

Now offers Unlimited Calls with Free National Roaming, 20 GB data, Device Protection and exciting Digital Content at just Rs 499 with Infinity Postpaid

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced enhanced benefits on select Postpaid plans for its customers.

Airtel customers can now enjoy Unlimited Free Outgoing Calls on National Roaming to go with Unlimited Local + STD calls and 20 GB 4G/3G data at just Rs 499 per month with Infinity Postpaid. (https://www.airtel.in/myplan-infinity)

What’s more, the refreshed Rs 499 Infinity Postpaid plan comes with free Airtel Secure device protection plan for smartphones against physical damage and malware. Customers also get free subscription to Wynk Music that offers close to 3 million songs and Airtel TV that offers LIVE TV and thousands of popular shows and movies.

Airtel Postpaid customers also get the ‘Data Rollover’ feature, which allows them to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle, ensuring their data quota never goes waste. Customers can accumulate up to 200 GB check their data usage and balance through MyAirtel app.

For Prepaid customers, Airtel has launched a new bundled pack with amazing voice and data benefits, including free roaming. Priced at Rs 448, the Prepaid pack offers Unlimited Local + STD calls, Unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data. The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. Customers can activate the pack by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or through MyAirtel App.

Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, “These new innovations are in line with our endeavour to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. It will allow customers to do more with their devices on India’s leading smartphone network and always stay connected.”