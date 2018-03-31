Airtel gets nod to conduct Adhaar-based verification

New Delhi : The UIDAI has restored Bharti Airtel’s authorisation to conduct Aadhaar-based verification of its mobile subscribers subject to riders, sources said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has not lifted the ongoing suspension on Airtel Payments Bank’s eKYC licence, sources privy to the development said.

The company will have to submit quarterly reports on compliance with Aadhaar Act and adhere to direction issued by the UIDAI time to time, they said. The decision was taken after the Aadhaar-issuing body noted that the company had complied with “critical issues” and had offered regular status updates to the authority.